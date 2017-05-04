SAA Banquet honors dedicated Warhawks





Filed under NEWS

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Registered student organizations joined campus administrators on the seventh floor of the library for the Student Affairs Awards Banquet Monday night. Awards were given to some of the top students and organizations who excelled in everything from “Top Donations Raised” to “Best Representative.”

Campus Activity Board president Dustin Hickman awarded members of CAB for their hard work throughout the semester. Hickman spoke about his involvement in CAB for the past few years. “I’ve been a general member, I’ve been the secretary and I’ve been the president as well,” Hickman said. “With each spot, I feel that I’ve grown as a leader and as a person.” Hickman went on to say that the members of CAB have also stepped up to help host events.

After honoring the CAB members and officers, the newly elected CAB officers were sworn in. Next year’s CAB officers will be Timothy Perkins as president, Edward Raimundi III as vice president, Ashley Hunter as secretary, Harley Singletary as treasurer and Eris Stove as public relations.

Student Government Association president Kaitlin Neal-Arnett spoke next. She also honored SGA members, various faculty and staff for their dedication to their positions. Neal-Arnett praised the members of SGA in a short speech. “You have made this year so awesome, not just for me and not just for yourselves, but for the students of this university as well and faculty and staff,” she said.

The new SGA officers were also sworn in after the award ceremony: Bryce Bordelon as president, Joey Walker as vice president, Ellen Ingram as secretary and Cody Crnkovic as treasurer.