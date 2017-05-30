The Student News Site of University of Louisiana Monroe

OPSO deputy charged with rape

Alan Rawles, [email protected]
May 30, 2017
Filed under NEWS

A deputy with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department was arrested on a third degree rape charge Monday afternoon.

Bradley Smith, 38, of Calhoun, was immediately fired from his duties at the sheriff’s office upon arrest.

According to The News Star, investigators from the Ouachita Parish Sherriff’s Office handled the investigation.

Smith was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and is awaiting trial.

