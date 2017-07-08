The Student News Site of University of Louisiana Monroe

New ULM baseball coach highlights hopes for season

Jerimee Washington, [email protected]
July 8, 2017
New ULM baseball Coach Michael Federico discussed his goals for the upcoming season at his first press conference Thursday. 

Federico’s main objective is recruiting.

He has connected with current players on the roster to get a feel for the talent.

To help with recruiting, Federico hired Joel Mangrum. Mangrum is the former pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at New Mexico State.

Mangrum will be the new assistant coach for the ULM baseball team.

He helped the New Mexico State Aggies to the best win improvement in the country during the 2016 season.

Federico has already started talking to people to begin shaping the Warhawks into a better team.

“There are some good pieces that are left here from a position-player standpoint and a couple of good arms from talking to some pro scouts and some different people that played against ULM this past year,” Federico said. “Now what we have to get is a little bit more depth.”

Federico also added a familiar face to the coaching staff. Former Warhawk Matt Collins, son of ULM defensive coordinator Mike Collins, was also added to Federico’s staff.

Collins spent the last three seasons with Stephen F. Austin.

Federico explained the importance of great performances on the mound.

“That’s where games are won and lost,” Federico said. “That’s where a lot of emphasis is being put is the relievers, the game situations and the matchup guys. I’m going to try and coach that area as much as I possibly can this upcoming season.”

