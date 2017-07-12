eULM given multiple top rankings

NEWS

Multiple websites have given high rankings to the eULM online program based on multiple criteria.

eULM Coordinator of Online Programs Katie Dawson said there are more than 30 degrees available through the online classes.

These degrees range from associates degrees to doctoral degrees.

Dawson said eULM puts top priority on the success of its students, according to a statement she said in an article by ULM’s OPI.

eULM received the number one ranking from Affordable Colleges for Best Online College in Louisiana.

The others rankings are listed below:

• Second Best Master’s Degree in psychology in the Nation by Best Master’s Degrees (bestmastersdegrees.com)

• Seven of eULM’s programs were given “best” rankings, three made in the top 10. Those three are: masters in history (10 out of 17); mental health counseling (10 out of 17); and masters in counseling (10 of 44).

• College Values Online (collegevaluesonline.com) ranked eULM nine out of 40 in 40 Best Values for an Online Doctor of Education. Cost, content options, format options and “wow” factor are the considerations taken for rankings.

• eULM was ranked 16 out of 25 in the category 25 Online Colleges with the Best Return on Investment by The Best Schools (thebestschools.org). ULM was the only university in the state to be ranked.

• Value Colleges (valuecolleges.co,) rated ULM as the second best online college in the state.

• Healthcare Administration Degree Programs (healthcare-administration-degree.net) ranked eULM’s dental hygiene program eight out of 15 for most affordable dental hygiene programs

• SR Education Group (sreducationgroup.org) ranked ULM eight out of 15 nationally as the 2017 Most Affordable Online Colleges for a masters in English.