Soccer burned by Demons in second half





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The ULM Warhawks soccer team fell 1-0 to in-state rival Northwestern State on Friday.

Their 1-0 loss marks their second consecutive defeat by the bare minimum. Junior goalkeeper Brooke-Lynn Scroggins recorded five saves.

The Lady Demons outshot ULM 15-5. The Warhawks are 0-3 for the season having failed to find the back of the net.

Head coach Keyton Wheelock talked about the importance of non-conference play after the game.

“Anytime you get beat, it’s not a good day, but you know we’ve got some positives and some negatives to take from this game,” Wheelock said.

The first half was a steady diet of defense as the teams couldn’t find their groove on offense.

Although the result wasn’t in their favor, the Warhawks began to find their stride late in the second half, displaying an aggressive style of attack.

The Demons notched a goal late in the second half putting pressure on the Warhawks to equalize. ULM pushed forward but failed to connect on many opportunities. The stingy Demon defense kept ULM from tying the game.

Standout performances include those of junior defender Alexandria Skidmore, who was a constant presence on the defense and occasionally caused trouble for the opposition with her carefully planned runs up the left wing.

Coach Wheelock talked about the constantly changing rotations and formations she has made during the last few games.

“We’ve literally now played five different formations in four games, two today. We’re still trying to figure out where our players fit best,” Wheelock said. “I think you’re going to see us continue to switch our formations up until we figure out what we need.”

Skidmore echoed her coach’s comments.

“This is non-conference play, so we’re trying to work out the kinks and learn more,” Skidmore said. “We’re preparing to do different formations; this is one of the games that we’re practicing that.”

Skidmore is also optimistic about playing with the younger players. “I’m just going to work really hard and do what I can to help the team be successful.”

The Warhawks are defending their home turf once again on Sunday, September 3, when they face their I-20 rival LA Tech. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.