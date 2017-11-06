Nash starts new theatre RSO





Filed under NEWS

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Wednesday, November 1st marked the first of what CJ Nash, Jr. hopes to be many meetings of the newly founded Talon Theatre Club.

Nash, a senior Risk Management major was inspired to create the group after taking Dr. Clark’s beginning acting class.

The class, THTR 2021, does not have a second part anymore; in fact, theatre-related classes at ULM are extremely limited, now that the degree itself is no longer offered.

But it is not gone altogether yet.

Nash wants to create a space where students can be creative and spontaneous—a space in which a wide array of ideas, talents and abilities can be exchanged and respected.

Writers, actors, singers, stand-up comics and improvisation lovers are all welcome in the Talon Theatre club.

It’s about having fun with the imaginative nature of theatre, and also being able to interact with people who share common interests.

Irina Polunova, Vocal Performance major said, “If you don’t have anywhere that you think you belong, you could come here and find your own place.”

For Polunova, the end goal is to bring back Theatre to the campus.

Dr. Clark is head of opera production at ULM and would also love to see the Theatre program brought back to life.

It is not news anymore that Liberal Arts in general are marginalized in universities nowadays.

They are often viewed as inapplicable and unimportant for life and careers because they are not exactly job tickets.

“But it actually allows you to take the steps to get that job,” said Dr. Clark.

As far as interviews, creativity, working with other people and using imagination—theatre is relevant and useful to students in the long run.

“And that’s what Theatre is all about: using your imagination,” Clark said.

He thinks that if students can prove there is relevancy in the Liberal Arts and Theatre especially, they could bring change to ULM one day.

For more information about Talon Theatre, contact CJ Nash, Jr. at [email protected]