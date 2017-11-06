Annual holiday market supports local vendors, spreads holiday spirit in the community

Filed under FREESTYLE

Local vendors from all over northeast Louisiana flocked to the Origin Bank RiverMarket last Saturday for the third annual Holiday Market.

The event, sponsored this year by Trinity Diamonds Direct, aimed to spread holiday spirit throughout northeast Louisiana.

The market had both new and returning vendors selling their merchandise.

They also had local artists and craftsmen showcasing handcrafted wood works, paintings, natural body products and jewelry.

Megan Reitzell and her husband initially began Sessory Soaps as an Etsy store but soon started seeking local events that would allow their pop-up store.

“I am just happy I am able to turn my hobby into another success for my husband and myself,” Reitzell said. “I did not know what would come of this when I started Sessory Soaps, and to realize how far we have come with what started as a hobby, I just feel so proud of the achievements.”

This was their third year participating in the Holiday Market.

The pair mostly sells soap bars; however, this year they also brought bath bombs to the table.

The couple shared that the turnout keeps getting better every year.

For some vendors like Cypress Break Clothing Company, this was their first year at the Holiday Market.

Best friends Brian Moroni and Daniel Adkinson, a ULM alumni, collaborated their ideas and started making t-shirts and hats for outdoor activities.

“We are still new to the whole deal, but we are excited to see how far we go with our clothing line. It is a great feeling to know our plans are finally becoming reality,” Moroni said.

Visitor Kim Tumlison was happy to have purchased the last pair of velvet leopard boots from Dusty and Company.

“I loved Dusty and Company’s booth! Their store is cute, and they have all of the great styles with affordable prices,” Tumlison said.

By adding more booths and vendors, the Holiday Market has been seeing a growth in community involvement each year.