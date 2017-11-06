Activity Center makes some anticipated improvements





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If you’ve been active, your health isn’t the only thing new and improved.

The ULM activity center recently had its first major renovation in over 23 years.

The renovation consists of a complete change to all LED lighting for all the center’s facilities.

Along with this change came a new lighting control system that is controlled by iPads and phones.

“It’s a pretty cool system,” said Brandon Bruscato, the director of recreation services.

The activity center also has a new roof.

Previously when it rained, buckets were placed across the building floor to catch leaking water.

Bruscato said that the roof and lights were a “must have” for the center.

After that came the changes for the students.

Across the facility are three new water fountains that have a purifying water dispenser on them, which allows anyone to refill personal bottles with drinking water.

The center also has brand-new cardio equipment.

There are six treadmills with television screens attached to them, four ellipticals and three bikes that are set with cardio theater.

The volleyball standards are also brand new.

This is extremely helpful, because the activity center is where the ULM volleyball team practices.

They are also a tremendous help for intramurals.

A year ago, the gym floors were sanded, new lines were put down and the new logo was being put through some finishing touches.

Pick-up ball courts were also added to give students a variety of places to play.

Bruscato said that is something all of their members are enjoying.

“We have received nonstop compliments on the floors,” Bruscato said.

Jennifer Peckmore, a ULM student who plays intramural basketball, has really enjoyed the changes.

“It’s easier to see, and the floor has better grip,” she said.

The ULM activity center put the changes on display while hosting the state tournament for intramural basketball and softball last spring.

Robert Reed, assistant director of recreation services, said, “It was a real proud feeling to be able to showcase the new floors to teams from all around the state.”

Bruscato encourages students to come to the activity center before getting a gym membership elsewhere.

“Give us a chance,” he said.

Students pay for a membership through their student fees.

The renovations were funded by the activity center’s fund balance, which is funded by student fees.

Bruscato said that their goal is to have one major renovation each year for the next five years.