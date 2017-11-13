Students pull out 20’s wardrobe for Gatsby inspired evening

Close





Filed under FREESTYLE

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Ran out of romantic date ideas and needed some help?

ULM’s Chi Tau Epsilon came to rescue many helpless romantics last Thursday with their annual “Date Night.”

The theme for this year’s event was “The Great Gatsby.”

Attendees flaunted their 20’s looks along with black and gold attires while learning some basic dance steps.

Third year pharmacy major Adrienne Fontenot got her dress from Antique Alley specially for the event.

“We love Great Gatsby and dressing up in vintage clothes,” said Fontenot who danced away the evening with her date.

The event was sponsored by the Campus Activities Board and included free food along with $1 raffle tickets for a gift basket.

There were also many singles in the crowd looking forward to learning useful dating skills.

Nishant Shrestha, the event coordinator of Chi Tau Epsilon, was heavily involved in the event’s preparation.

“We planned for a whole month: The theme, what we were doing,” said Shrestha, a junior music major.

“It was a lot of fun but tiring at the same time.”

Professor Tina Mullone took over the stage and taught two variations of the same dance: A fast paced and a slow one.

After an intense dance lesson, attendees took a break and snapped date night pictures at a photo booth setup in the corner.

Since no date night is complete without a movie, after all the dancing and eating, the audience settled down to watch “The Great Gatsby.”

With the end of the movie came the end of the night, but one thing’s for certain: Chi Tau Epsilon’s Date Nights are a guaranteed hit among the college students seeking a picture perfect date night.