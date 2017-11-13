Bowl bid hopes still alive

Filed under Sports

With three games remaining on the schedule and two being against power five opponents, it is safe to say that the season is done.

Pack it up and try again next year.

You can’t give up hope just yet though.

Even with the Florida St. game being rescheduled, we still have a chance to shock them and pull off the upset.

Looking at the records, it would not be much of an upset.

Depth and historical value and other key factors come into play if ULM beats Florida St.

That game was rescheduled, because Florida St. needs the win to become bowl eligible.

The last time they have missed a bowl was during the 1981 season where they finished 6-5.

The last time they finished the season with a losing record was 1976 where they finished 5-6.

We need this win just as much as them to become bowl eligible and play in a bowl game for the first time since the 2012.

The Warhawks are not a team that you would want to sleep on this season.

They are one of the most electrifying offenses in the country, ranking 23rd in the country in yards per game and first in return yards.

Marcus Green is sixth in the country with kickoff return yards and averaging just over 31 yards a return.

The Warhawks also have a trio of receivers who have at least 30 receptions on the season.

RJ Turner leads in yards at 499, and Brian Williams leads in catches at 37.

The team is ranked 17th nationally in scoring with 37 points per game, so the only way to beat them is to outscore them.

That’s the one true problem with the team this year.

The defense has not dominated an opponent from start to finish.

The defense has shown glimpses of what it can be, such as when it played Memphis.

ULM held them to their second-lowest scoring game of the season and their third-closest game of the year.

If the defense played start to finish, we would be 8-1 and number one in conference.

The only team that truly beat us this year was Southern Miss.

Even then, the final score was only 28-17. If we get our defense together and upset Auburn and handle business against Arkansas State, we can beat Florida State just to add insult to injury.

For the Warhawks, the magic number is six.

That is how many wins it takes to become bowl eligible.

You can make it with five wins, but you must finish top-five in your conference, and there has to be openings.

Seven wins basically guarantees you a bowl game.

Plus, it simply looks, feels and sounds better.

To go from 4-8 one year to 7-5 the next and winning a bowl game would be a great accomplishment.