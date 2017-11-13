Upset minded Warhawks just come up short

Close





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The ULM basketball team traveled to Fort Worth, Texas for a battle against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Warhawks competed hard on both ends of the floor, but they came up short losing 83-73.

Four ULM players scored in double figures as the Warhawks gave TCU fits on both sides of the court.

Senior forward Sam McDaniel led the Warhawks in scoring with 21, and senior guard Jordan Harris followed with 16.

“We played very well for 37 minutes against a top-35 team, but we didn’t finish well the last three minutes,” ULM head coach Keith Richard said.

“We had a layup blocked at the rim that led to a transition basket at the other end. We gave up some layups and turned the ball over.”

The Warhawks shocked the Horned Frog crowd at halftime when the score was only 38-35, with TCU holding on to a 3-point lead.

TCU was scrambling for a basket to get its offense going, but the Warhawk defense caused confusion for TCU on offense.

ULM played well throughout the game with efficient scoring by executing set plays. In the second half, the Warhawks cut the lead to nine with about seven minutes left in the game.

ULM had an upset on its mind as they tried to cut the lead.

TCU stood strong on defense and didn’t give the Warhawks a glimmer of hope.

The Horned Frogs closed out the game and kept the lead to 10, crushing the Warhawks’ chances of an upset bid.

The first home game for the Warhawks will be Nov. 16 against Southeastern.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.