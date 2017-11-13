Warhawks soar over Centenary

Sports

The ULM women’s basketball team defeated Centenary 90-53, thanks to strong defense and opportunistic offense.

The Warhawks got off to a dominating start.

ULM played an all-around team game.

Senior forward Gabriella Cortez filled the stat sheet with 21 points on 86 percent shooting, six rebounds, and three assists.

Cortez also helped on the defensive end with two blocks and three steals.

“Everybody was moving the ball around,” Cortez said.

“I like how the newcomers came in and showed what they’re capable of doing. It was definitely a good team win tonight. I’m very optimistic about this year.”

Junior guard Jessica Harris and sophomore Destini Lunsford also had a great showing with Harris scoring 12 points and Lunsford scoring 10.

Freshmen guard Whitney Goins enjoyed a solid debut with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

“I’m really pleased to get off to the start that we did tonight,” ULM head coach Jeff Dow said.

“One of the things that I always look at as a coach is how many assists we have versus how many field goals.” Pace was completely controlled by ULM as they were able to get into transition after every turnover or missed basket.

Capitalizing is important, and the Warhawks did just that, shooting 49 percent from the field and 53 percent from 3-point land.

The theme of the night was intensity.

On both ends of the court, the team looked determined to outlast the opponent.

This relentless approach led to a rather lopsided outcome.

Starting strong is key to winning basketball games, and the Warhawks could not have started better.

Lockdown defense combined with knocking down shots gave the Warhawks a 21-point lead at the half.

The Warhawks groomed the lead by defending the length of the court.

They never let up.

This defense resulted in a poor offensive night for Centenary, only scoring 53 points on 29 percent shooting and committing 23 turnovers.

Offensively, the Warhawks had plenty of success, playing sound basketball.

Great fundamentals were on display as ULM cut hard to the basket, hit open shots and converted at the free throw line.

This win marks the fourth straight season-opening win for the Warhawks and is a great confidence builder for the rest of the season.

With the season just beginning, the Warhawks must remain intense, focused and determined to ensure a successful season with the Sun Belt championship in mind.

The Warhawks will go on the road to face Grambling next Monday, Nov. 13.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m.