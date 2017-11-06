Warhawks making pre-season Sun Belt moves

Sports

Two key ULM men’s and women’s basketball players were named to the preseason All-Sun Belt team.

Junior forward Travis Munnings (third team) and senior forward Gabriella Cortez (second team) are the leaders of their squads and are looking to have a breakout season.

Gabriella Cortez, from Natchitoches, Louisiana, led the team in three-point field goals made with 43 and also in minutes played with 30.5 per game.

She was also second on the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game.

Last January, she averaged 14.6 points per game during a five-game stretch.

Her career high came against LSU-Alexandria when she scored 25 points.

“We’re happy for Gabby to receive this type of recognition from the Sun Belt Conference coaches,” said Jeff Dow, ULM women’s head basketball coach.

“She struggled the last month of the season with an injured shoulder but still found a way to lead us in several categories.”

The women’s season home-opener will be Nov. 10 against Centenary.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

On the men’s side, Travis Munnings shows a sense of poise and control for the Warhawks.

He is a complete player on both offense and defense.

At 6-foot-6, he led ULM in scoring with 13.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game in the 2016-2017 season.

He also led the team in offensive rebounding with 69 total.

A native of Freeport, Bahamas, Munnings scored in double figures in 26 games.

His career high came against conference opponent Arkansas Little Rock.

“Travis Munnings has improved from year to year and continues to be one of our hardest working players,” said Keith Richard, ULM head men’s basketball coach.

“I’m excited to watch him grow again this year; he certainly has a chance to be an all-conference player.”

The men’s team will start the season at TCU Nov. 10, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. and will be televised on Fox College Sports (FCS).